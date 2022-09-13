Man who nearly struck LKPD officer with stolen car captured

Lawrence police also stated the man might be a match for someone wanted for a parole violation...
Lawrence police also stated the man might be a match for someone wanted for a parole violation out of Illinois.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Dept. says the man who nearly struck an officer with a car while trying to get away has been captured.

LKPD says Armeer Asad was taken into custody by a nearby law enforcement agency. They did not say when or what agency.

The department says Asad is believed to be the man who took off after being found unresponsive at a car wash near the East Lawrence Turnpike exit on Sunday, Sept. 5th.

Officials say officers responded to a carwash in the 1000 block of North 3rd Street around 3 p.m. that afternoon on reports of a man sleeping in his running car.

When he woke up, he refused to cooperate with officers and sped away -- nearly hitting one of the officers on-scene.

Officials say Asad led police on a pursuit that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour down the eastbound lanes of the turnpike before crashing into the median barrier, and running into a densely wooded area once the car came to rest.

Lawrence Police say the car Asad was in was reported stolen out of Overland Park, and they located drugs, a handgun, ammo and a high capacity magazine inside.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Michael Jenkins
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
Silver Alert issued for Teresa Alvarodo
Silver Alert issued for Topeka woman

Latest News

Eight people were injured in a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon.
US-24 & Lecompton Rd. Head-On Crash
A new- and old-fashioned couture beauty salon is giving some discounts to downtown workers.
Discounts offered for downtown workers at a new salon location
Two vehicles came to rest facing the same direction along US-24 in Perry after colliding...
Head-on crash on US-24 Hwy
A new- and old-fashioned couture beauty salon is giving some discounts to downtown workers.
Discounts will be offered for downtown workers at new salon location