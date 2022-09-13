Man who nearly struck LKPD officer with stolen car captured

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Dept. says the man who nearly struck an officer with a car while trying to get away has been captured.

LKPD says Armeer Asad was taken into custody by a nearby law enforcement agency. They did not say when or what agency.

The department says Asad is believed to be the man who took off after being found unresponsive at a car wash near the East Lawrence Turnpike exit on Sunday, Sept. 5th.

Officials say officers responded to a carwash in the 1000 block of North 3rd Street around 3 p.m. that afternoon on reports of a man sleeping in his running car.

When he woke up, he refused to cooperate with officers and sped away -- nearly hitting one of the officers on-scene.

Officials say Asad led police on a pursuit that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour down the eastbound lanes of the turnpike before crashing into the median barrier, and running into a densely wooded area once the car came to rest.

Lawrence Police say the car Asad was in was reported stolen out of Overland Park, and they located drugs, a handgun, ammo and a high capacity magazine inside.

