Korean War veterans, M*A*S*H take center stage at Saturday event

Korean War veteran remembrance and M*A*S*H 50th anniversary event is 9 am to 1 pm Sept. 17 at Museum of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Between World War II and the conflict in Vietnam, a generation of men and women served in the Korean War.

What’s often called the “Forgotten War” will take center stage Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard. Veterans advocate Sheli Sweeney and Korean War veteran Hugh Greenfield visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the Korean War Veteran Remembrance and M*A*S*H 50th anniversary event.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field. The event aims to honor veterans, inform about history and celebrate the anniversary of the TV show M*A*S*H. It will include a speaker at 10 a.m. plus displays and a lunch.

The event is free and everyone is invited.

The Topeka Public Schools Foundation celebrated those giving extra support to local students on...
TPS celebrates those who support students at foundation breakfast
