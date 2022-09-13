KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the details of a 2-vehicle head-on collision along Highway 24 that involved nine people and sent seven of them to the hospital - two with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 383.7 on eastbound Highway 24 at Lecompton Rd. with reports of a head-on collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by Xavier Hernandez, 19, of Atchison, was headed west on the highway and attempted to turn south on Lecompton Rd.

However, KHP said the Highlander turned left in front of a 2010 Kia Soul driven by Mikael D. Owens, 26, of Kansas City, and hit it head-on.

According to officials, Hernandez, and another passenger in his car, Abram J. Phillips, 19, of Olathe, both escaped the crash without injury. However, the other two occupants, Caleb Leapheart, 19, of Katy, Texas, and Chimemela J. Okorafor, 23, of San Bernadino, Cali., both were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries.

The log also indicates that Owens, two other passengers in his car, David L. Anthony, 28, of Kansas City, Mo., and a 3-year-old child were also taken to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, two other occupants of his vehicle, Jessica Arnold and Anita G. Zibung, both 35, both of Lawrence, were seriously injured in the crash.

According to the log, Zibung was rushed to Stormont Vail while Arnold was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

KHP noted that everyone in the incident, including the child, was properly restrained. Highway 24 was closed for hours as crews cleared the wreckage.

