Kansas QB Jalon Daniels finding himself in national spotlight

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels has been putting on a show the last two weeks and he’s gaining national attention.

Daniels was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for week two of the college football season.

In the win, Daniels completed 18-of-29 passing for 219 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to redshirt freshman Quinten Skinner in overtime.

Daniels’ three touchdown performances marks the second of his career (2021 at Texas), while he also got it done on the ground, rushing for a career-high 85 yards on 12 attempts. Daniels completed passes to eight different receivers in the Big 12 opening victory.

Not only that, Daniels is one of eight quarterbacks to be named to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Stars of the Week, following his performance.

The award marks Daniels’ second-career Manning Award Star of the week honor, one he was previously awarded following Kansas’ 57-56 overtime win over Texas in 2021.

Fans will now have the opportunity to vote for Daniels to be named the Manning Award Player of the Week through the Sugar Bowl’s Facebook page.

