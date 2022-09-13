Kansas QB Jalon Daniels finding himself in national spotlight

FILE - Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college football...
FILE - Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas is set to kick off its season on Sept. 2, 2022, against Tennessee Tech. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels has been putting on a show the last two weeks and he’s gaining national attention.

Daniels was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for week two of the college football season.

In the win, Daniels completed 18-of-29 passing for 219 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to redshirt freshman Quinten Skinner in overtime.

Daniels’ three touchdown performances marks the second of his career (2021 at Texas), while he also got it done on the ground, rushing for a career-high 85 yards on 12 attempts. Daniels completed passes to eight different receivers in the Big 12 opening victory.

Not only that, Daniels is one of eight quarterbacks to be named to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Stars of the Week, following his performance.

The award marks Daniels’ second-career Manning Award Star of the week honor, one he was previously awarded following Kansas’ 57-56 overtime win over Texas in 2021.

Fans will now have the opportunity to vote for Daniels to be named the Manning Award Player of the Week through the Sugar Bowl’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Michael Jenkins
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
Silver Alert issued for Teresa Alvarodo
Silver Alert issued for Topeka woman

Latest News

Jordy Nelson hosts the second annual Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball game at Tointon...
Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball game back for its second year
Ichabods LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week
Washburn LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week
Kansas State's Phillip Brooks named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
K-State’s Phillip Brooks earns Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors
Kansas' Cobee Bryant named Big 12 DPOW
KU’s Bryant nabs Big 12 DPOW