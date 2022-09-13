Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.

In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office indicated there were 185 deaths from vehicle collisions with animals. State Farm says between July 2020 and June 2021, U.S. drivers had 2.1 million animal collision insurance claims - up 7.2% from the same period in the previous year.

Officials noted that deer can be spotted near the roadways any time of the year, however, drivers should be especially vigilant in the fall. They said deer breeding season - rut - in mid-November marks the period when deer-vehicle collisions are most frequent. Spring also brings an increased number of deer-vehicle collisions.

During rut, the Sheriff’s Office said deer focus on mating - they travel more than in any other season and pay less attention to hazards like vehicles. Many move to new locations as crops are harvested and leaves fall from trees and shrubs, making deer less secure than in their summer habitats.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, shorter fall days mean that dusk and dawn happen when commuter traffic is the heaviest, and at the same time, deer are more likely to be on the move. It said deer-vehicle crashes happen in all counties in Kansas, but in most cases, counties with high populations and high traffic volumes record the most crashes.

To avoid deer collisions, the Sheriff’s Office has recommended the following tips:

Be watchful at dawn and dusk when deer are most active.

Watch for more than one deer, as they hardly ever travel alone.

Reduce speed and be alert near wooded areas or green spaces like parks or golf courses, and near water like streams or ponds.

Deer crossing signs mark where high levels of deer/vehicle crashes have happened in the past.

Use bright lights to help detect deer as far ahead as possible.

Do not swerve to avoid hitting a deer - the most serious crashes sometimes happen when drivers swerve and hit another vehicle or run off the road and hit an obstacle.

Always wear a seat belt and use child safety seats for children. Even if waiting in a car, it is best to wear a seat belt and have children in car seats.

