Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball game back for its second year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball game was back for its second year on Sunday, and it was a hit.

Nelson brought together a ton of former Wildcats at Tointon Stadium, and K-State fans showed up in full force to see the action and have some fun.

The all-star roster featured names like Terrence Newman, Michael Bishop, Jon McGraw, Ty Zimmerman, the list goes on. Even Adrian Martinez stopped by to talk with Wildcat fans and sign some autographs.

It’s a tradition that started back in Green Bay, and Nelson’s very happy to be able to bring it over to Manhattan.

”A lot of these guys, I grew up watching. Living here locally, and having season tickets when I was a kid, I grew up watching these guys play,” said Nelson. “It’s a blast to have them all together, and meet them and talk to them and just share some stories. And then to intermingle some different sports, from girls basketball to, we got a golfer here, baseball player, and football guys.”

The day is of course for charity. Proceeds help fund the Nelson Family Community Foundation, as well as a K-State football scholarship reserved for a walk on.

This year, that walk on is linebacker and Kansas native Austin Moore. Being an in-state walk on is something Nelson can identify with.

”It’s a different journey to take. It’s a journey that K-State has had a great tradition with through Coach Snyder’s time here, and now Coach Klieman’s carrying it on,” Nelson said. “I think it’s a great thing to give back to the University as well, and honor those guys that kinda take the long road, and kinda take a chance as well, and bet on themselves and come out on the other end.”

