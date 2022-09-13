GTP celebrates dental office officially joining the partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership celebrated a new dental office, that recently opened at Fairlawn Plaza, that also decided to join the organization on Monday.

Members of the Topeka Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Reed Dental Center Monday, September 12, to officially welcome the group as members in the Greater Topeka Partnership with a GTP ribbon cutting.

The dental office offers same day treatment for cleanings, restorative work and much more. Reed Dental is also accepting new patients right now. Just call them at (785) 274-9917 to find out more.

The owner, Dr. David Reed, says he has worked so hard to get here and thanks the community for their help and support.

“I am excited today to let everyone know that I am joining the Greater Topeka Partnership, which is supporting the local Topeka community which I am involved in and originally from,” said Dr. Reed. “I am a dentist that has opened my own practiced, we have been open a little over 7 months. So, I wanted to thank everybody in the Topeka community that has supported us since we opened in January and for all the patients that have come to see us.”

