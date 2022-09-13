GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of victim of rain-slickened I-135 crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children.

Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135 in Wichita, say he was on his way to celebrate his birthday with them when the accident occurred. He leaves behind his partner and two children, ages 2 years and 2 months.

A skilled craftsman, and passionate for his young family, friends said he was just beginning his journey. And now that his young family has been left without a father, they said they created a GoFundMe to help pay for expenses of the funeral and their immeasurable day-to-day needs.

Levi Hobart, the organizer of the GoFundMe, said the funds raised will be used to pay for the funeral and start a trust for the children in Conner’s name.

Just before noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, crews were called to the area of I-135 and 53rd St. when Conner rear-ended a semi-truck as he was traveling at highway speeds on the rain-slickened road and approached stopped traffic.

To access the GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.