Fork in the Road: Black Dog BBQ features ribs with a side of Harley Davidsons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The historic Harley Davidson building, that can be found on 21 St. and Topeka Blvd., also offers its visitors a meal at the Black Dog Bar-B-Que located inside the historic building.

Black Dog Bar-B-Que first opened back in 2009, and according to owner/partner, Ray Moorhead, Black Dog Bar-B-Que is close to reaching its 15th year anniversary in a couple of months. Moorhead describes the restaurant combined with the historic Harley Davidson building as ‘a great marriage.’

“It is a great marriage, historic Harley Davidson and Black Dog Bar-B-Que in the same building, because we lean on each other,” said Moorhead. “We get customers in; they go over and see the Harleys. They get the customers in over there, they come over and have barbeque. It is a great marriage.”

The Black Dog Bar-B-Que has its Daily Smoked Combo Specials on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, according to Moorhead. With smoked meatloaf on Tuesdays, smoked sausage chunks on Thursdays, and baby back ribs on Fridays.

“They are going to get fall off the bone meat, that’s the way they are,” said Moorhead. “We start our rib process 24 hours before we start cooking. They are in an apple juice bath, and then, after that, we put them in the oven for a couple of hours, and then they go out and finish on the smoker.”

Black Dog Bar-B-Que also sells its own barbeque sauce originally made by Moorhead’s mother years ago.

“The originator of this was actually mother many, many years ago,” said Moorhead. “We’d only sell this here in the building and we sell probably about 700 bottles a year. It is a great barbeque sauce, everybody that tries it loves it.”

Jeff Lowe, the manager for Black Dog Bar-B-Que, says he enjoys working with the Black Dog Bar-B-Que and seeing its regular customers.

“Oh, I love being back here, because I have repeat customers,” according to Lowe. “There are some guys that come in here two or three times a week. You know, we really appreciate them.”

The Black Dog Bar-B-Que’s hours include lunch hours Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and breakfast on Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 10:25 a.m.

Black Dog Bar-B-Que is located at 2047 SW Topeka Blvd.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.