Florence Crittenton conference helps move past post-pandemic slump

The Florence Crittenton annual conference is Oct. 13 with the theme How to Ignite Your Post-Pandemic Flow.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Florence Crittenton in Topeka aims to get you back in the flow with their 15th annual conference.

The theme is Overcoming Languishing: How to Ignite Your Post-Pandemic Flow. It explores why we might be in a bit of a funk following the pandemic, and how to break it out of it.

Dana Schoffelman, CEO of Florence Crittenton, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the event. She said it appeals to a wide range of people, looking at topics from health care and education, to the workplace.

The conference runs 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Registration is $80 before Sept. 15, $95 after. Register at www.flocritkansas.org.

