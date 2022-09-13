Emporia State women’s basketball releases 2022 schedule

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Lady Hornets announced their full schedule for the upcoming season.

Emporia State fans will have a lengthy wait until they can see the Lady Hornets play at home as they will spend the first six weeks of the season on the road. But once they get their prolonged road trip out of the way, they will play 12 of their 20 games in the friendly confines of W.L. White Auditorium, where they have won almost 90% of their games over the last 25 years.

Emporia State opens the year with an exhibition game at Oklahoma on Thursday, November 3. The regular season will get underway on November 11 with the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Searcy, Arkansas with Emporia State playing the host Harding.

MIAA play will get underway on December 3rd as Emporia State travels to Topeka to take on Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle. It will be the first time the Lady Hornets and Ichabods will meet in a conference opener since the 1988-89 season.

The Lady Hornets return three starters from last year’s team that went 15-14. It was the 26th consecutive winning season for Emporia State, the longest active streak among women’s basketball programs in the MIAA.

To see the full schedule for this season, click here.

