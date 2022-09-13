Emporia State women’s basketball releases 2022 schedule

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Lady Hornets announced their full schedule for the upcoming season.

Emporia State fans will have a lengthy wait until they can see the Lady Hornets play at home as they will spend the first six weeks of the season on the road. But once they get their prolonged road trip out of the way, they will play 12 of their 20 games in the friendly confines of W.L. White Auditorium, where they have won almost 90% of their games over the last 25 years.

Emporia State opens the year with an exhibition game at Oklahoma on Thursday, November 3. The regular season will get underway on November 11 with the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Searcy, Arkansas with Emporia State playing the host Harding.

MIAA play will get underway on December 3rd as Emporia State travels to Topeka to take on Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle. It will be the first time the Lady Hornets and Ichabods will meet in a conference opener since the 1988-89 season.

The Lady Hornets return three starters from last year’s team that went 15-14. It was the 26th consecutive winning season for Emporia State, the longest active streak among women’s basketball programs in the MIAA.

To see the full schedule for this season, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles came to rest facing the same direction along US-24 in Perry after colliding...
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
Hugo Enrique Lopez-Vela
Topeka man booked into jail for DUI, found to have warrant for child sex crimes

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates after running back Isiah...
Where to watch the Chiefs during the 2022 season
Topeka High's Logan Murray celebrating a goal against Topeka West
Topeka High’s second half surge downs Topeka West
FILE - Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college football...
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels finding himself in national spotlight
Jordy Nelson hosts the second annual Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball game at Tointon...
Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball game back for its second year