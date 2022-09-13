Discounts offered for downtown workers at a new salon location

13 News at Six
By Victoria Cassell and Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new- and old-fashioned couture beauty salon is giving some discounts to downtown workers.

The Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa opened their second location downtown about two weeks ago. The new location will provide 10% discounts for Cyrus Hotel guests and even downtown Topeka City workers.

The spa offers services such as hair care, lash extensions, spa and nail services, and more. The salon has two locations -- one NOTO location at in NOTO and now this one in downtown at 920 N Kansas Ave.

Salon owner, Heather Graves, says so far, the new location is seeing a great turn out.

”Well, we definitely wanted to be a part of downtown and everything that is going in downtown,” said Graves. “I am a sucker for beautiful old buildings, renovation this building and making it a salon was amazing and it turned out absolutely gorgeous and we’re very excited to be a part of downtown and being a boutique salon to a boutique hotel across the street and also be here to offer services for the workers down here.”

