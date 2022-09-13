Crews extinguish debris pile blaze near Lawrence recycling center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews extinguished a blaze that erupted from a pile of debris near a Lawrence recycling center on Monday afternoon.

The City of Lawrence says on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, emergency crews were called to the recycling center near the area of 11th and Haskell Ave. with reports of a large pile of debris burning in an external scrap pile full of recyclable appliances and equipment.

Douglas Co. Consolidated Fire District #1 said it was called to help Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire and Medical with the call. It said its partners at Evergy gave it access to a trailer that carries 500 gallons of F500 encapsulating agent - a biodegradable fire extinguisher.

The City noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire and crews have requested residents avoid the area until the smoke clears as the fire is expected to continue to burn out.

Crews extinguish a fire at a Lawrence recycling center on Sept. 12, 2022. (Consolidated Fire District 1)

