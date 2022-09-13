Class offers strength training for seniors

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A new strength training program for older adults was in Holton to build up the strength of members from the older generation.

The Kansas State University Research and Extension’s Meadowlark District started a series of strength training classes for seniors in August called ‘Stay Strong Stay Healthy.’ The class was developed by the University of Missouri and was adopted by K-State.

Extension agent and class leader, Teresa Hatfield, says it’s important for everyone to keep moving.

”As we get older, even starting in our twenties and thirties, we start to lose muscle mass, so as we get older we need to try to do things to maintain it so a lot of people think that older adults do not need to do strength training exercises, they actually do,” said Hatfield.

Plus, Hartfield said she has noticed some improvements among some of her past participants.

“I have been doing this class over the years and I would say that everybody in my class improves in one way or another,” according to Hatfield. “I have even heard from some participants that their bone density has improved so that is a big bonus.”

The Meadowlark Extension District is within three Kansas counties; Jackson, Jefferson, and Nemaha, but if you would like to see a class come to your area Hatfield said she would love to help.

“If you are interested in a strength class, we can probably do something in the future,” said Hatfield. “The Meadowlark Extension District is Jackson, Jefferson, and Nemaha counties. I would happy to work with any community partners to bring this to your area.”

To find out more and view the training class schedule, click HERE.

