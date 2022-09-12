Washburn named best public regional university in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has been named the best public regional university in Kansas and the 14th best in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report.

In addition, staff said it has ranked as the top public regional university in Kansas for student veterans and has the lowest typical debt at graduation for students in the Sunflower State.

“It is wonderful to see Washburn recognized in this way,” said President Jerry Farley. “The faculty at Washburn is committed to teaching and to our students. Our academic support staff are dedicated, and our students benefit. This recognition by U.S. News demonstrates our commitment to student success, through graduation and beyond.”

According to the university members, rankings are based on a survey by the publication which collects extensive data from schools - including class size, financial aid awarded, graduation rates and peer institution opinion.

Staff noted that Washburn is included in the Midwest Public Regional Universities in the Midwest rankings, which is used to compare small to medium-sized public universities in the Midwest that recruit within their region and are more focused on teaching than research.

However, from 2018 to 2021, officials indicated it was categorized as a national university which compared it to much larger research-focused universities that recruit nationally.

Staff also said the rank of 5th Lowest Debt among Regional Public Universities in the Midwest is based on the amount borrowed through federal loans, which is about 54% of incoming freshmen. Washburn was also ranked 29th for attention to the specific needs of veterans and those who transition out of active military service in the region.

“If you’re looking for public universities in this region, we’re a great choice,” said Christa Smith, director of Strategic Analysis, Research, and Reporting, who completed a majority of the survey on Washburn’s behalf. “That means you’re going to graduate on time, with less debt and with a top-quality education.”

To see how Washburn University compares to other institutions, click HERE.

