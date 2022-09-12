Washburn LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A monster performance for Ichabods Linebacker Grant Bruner on Thursday earns him a nice honor.

Bruner recorded a career-high 23 tackles (11 solo, 12 assisted) while adding two interceptions and a pass break up as the Ichabods held the Mules to eight second-half points in a 40-32 win.

The victory was Washburn’s first win in Warrensburg since 2006. Bruner’s 23 tackles is the second-highest single-game total in program history.

