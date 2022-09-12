Washburn LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week

Ichabods LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week
Ichabods LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Sep. 12, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A monster performance for Ichabods Linebacker Grant Bruner on Thursday earns him a nice honor.

Bruner recorded a career-high 23 tackles (11 solo, 12 assisted) while adding two interceptions and a pass break up as the Ichabods held the Mules to eight second-half points in a 40-32 win.

The victory was Washburn’s first win in Warrensburg since 2006. Bruner’s 23 tackles is the second-highest single-game total in program history.

