Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list.

Washburn University ranked as the number one regional public university in Kansas and 14th out of 56 universities in the Midwest region which includes 12 states. Washburn ranked number 66 out of 167 schools when every university is included in the Midwest region list. Siah Scott is a freshman at Washburn and said he thinks the school is great.

“It’s a blessing for real,” said Scott. “The classes are great, everything is cool, the campus is lovely and I love it all, everything about it. I wouldn’t want to be home I would rather be here.”

Roni Simun is a track and field freshman attending Washburn and agrees.

“We have amazing sports teams and we have lots of sport activities going on,” said Simun. “We always have something to so honestly speaking so it’s a fun campus, it’s a fun school. Always helps students, the professors are amazing and I just love Washburn honestly.”

“I just heard the news this morning and I was like ‘Oh wow, that’s nice,’” said Sambridhi Regmi, a senior finance student at Washburn University. “So it’s exciting and I’m proud of it.”

Regardless of the rankings, President Dr. Jerry Farley says the rankings should be used only as a starting point for students and that their well-being comes first.

“We spent a lot of time making certain that the things we’re doing are indeed helping students,” said Farley. “Is there something we can help them make a decision about whether we’re the right place, the right place for those students? Some are not the right place because of preferences that they have, but we want to make sure that they have data that help them make that decision.”

As long as the Coronavirus stays relatively quiet this school season, Doctor Farley says Washburn has a bright school year ahead.

“This semester, it really feels like we are beyond all the virus,” said Farley. “As long as something doesn’t happen this fall, I think that we’ll be in great shape going into the spring semester and then next year.”

In the national rankings, the University of Kansas ranked 56th in public universities and 121st out of all 433 national universities. Kansas State University ranked 83rd in public universities and 166th in the nation.

