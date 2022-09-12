Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover accident in Manhattan on Sunday.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found that Will Cravens, 22, of Wamego, had lost control of his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle while attempting to brake around a curve and hit a curb.

RCPD noted that the impact caused the bike to roll over.

Officials indicated that Cravens was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with arm, wrist, ankle and leg injuries.

