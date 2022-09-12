Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Regina Williams, 43, of Junction City, had been driving a 2013 Dodge Dart when she lost control and hit the inside of the barrier wall. The collision caused the car to go off the road to the right.

KHP said Williams and her passenger, Daniel Pettigrew, 38, of Milford, were both rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

