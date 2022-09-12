Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Regina Williams, 43, of Junction City, had been driving a 2013 Dodge Dart when she lost control and hit the inside of the barrier wall. The collision caused the car to go off the road to the right.

KHP said Williams and her passenger, Daniel Pettigrew, 38, of Milford, were both rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka...
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

FILE
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
UTV crashes into bull
Kansas man dies in UTV collision with bull
Jeep rollover crash
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Michael Jenkins
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man