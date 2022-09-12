Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people, including two students, were taken to a hospital Monday morning following a bus rollover.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a school bus with 30 Smithville elementary students on board overturned just after 8 a.m., blocking Mt. Olivet Road in both directions between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street.

The sheriff’s office stated the injuries appeared to be minor.

Parents of the other children on the bus were contacted, and the students were released to their families, law enforcement stated.

The bus belonged to Coulter Bus Service and was being towed away from the scene at 10 a.m.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.