Two behind bars after early-morning vehicle burgalry near Landon Trail

Joseph Grant, James Huske
Joseph Grant, James Huske(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after an early-morning vehicle burglary near the Landon Trail in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S Kansas Ave. with reports of a vehicle burglary.

When officers arrived, they said a witness provided clothing descriptions and a direction of travel for the two suspects. A responding officer was able to apprehend the pair, later identified as Joseph Grant, 38, and James Huske, 27, both of Topeka, as they attempted to leave the area via the Landon Trail.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Grant and Huske were both booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on burglary, theft and criminal damage.

