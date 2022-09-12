Trailer transporting part of windmill overturns

Trailer overturns
Trailer overturns(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Tori Whalen and Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trailer hauling a large part of a wind turbine overturned just east of Leonardville on Highway 24 Monday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, the truck and trailer was hauling a windmill necelle, which is part of the housing at the top of the turbine.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, that stretch of US-24 remained closed in both directions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unclear how long the road will be shut down or the condition of the driver.

This is a developing story.

We will provide more details as they become available.

