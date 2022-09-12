Trailer transporting part of windmill overturns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trailer hauling a large part of a wind turbine overturned just east of Leonardville on Highway 24 Monday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, the truck and trailer was hauling a windmill necelle, which is part of the housing at the top of the turbine.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, that stretch of US-24 remained closed in both directions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unclear how long the road will be shut down or the condition of the driver.

⚠️ Caution ⚠️



Windmill nacelle overturn on U24 east of Leonardvillle



➡️ Non-injury crash

➡️ KHP is investigating pic.twitter.com/BBhlqeYZKq — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 12, 2022

This is a developing story.

We will provide more details as they become available.

