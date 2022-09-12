Topeka Zoo prepares for 2022 Boo at the Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is preparing for another season of events as it announces the 2022 Boo at the Zoo.

The Topeka Zoo says it has a fang-tastic and safe Halloween event with activities for all ages planned for the 2022 Boo at the Zoo. Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite superheroes, princesses, or zoo animals and visit the creatures and creepy crawlies as they trick or treat around the zoo.

The Zoo noted that more than 25 vendors will be on-site to hand out candy and prizes for two days. Meanwhile, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas will host a bounce castle and obstacle course.

The Zoo indicated that entry to the event will be paid with admission, and as always, members are free.

Boo at the Zoo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 29.

The Zoo said attendance for previous years is as follows:

Year Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Total 2018 5,452 6,594 NA 12,046 2019 4,257 5,386 NA 9,643 2020 2,493 1,630 3,301 7,424 2021 5,157 8,743 NA 13,900

The Zoo noted that about 60% of the event’s attendance includes adults, 33% include children, 5% include children under 2 and 2% include seniors.

