Topeka man booked into jail for DUI, found to have warrant for child sex crimes

Hugo Enrique Lopez-Vela
Hugo Enrique Lopez-Vela(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After refusing to give his name to officials, a Topeka man was booked into jail for a DUI, then it was found he was wanted on a felony warrant for child sex crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Sept. 12, officials arrested Hugo Enrique Lopez-Vela, 41, of Topeka, after an early morning traffic stop on Sunday.

Officials said that just after 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, a Drug Recognition Expert deputy pulled over a green 1998 Honda Civic in the 1400 block of SW Topeka Blvd. which had failed to maintain its lane of traffic.

During the investigation, the expert said they found the driver, later found to be Lopez-Vela, had been too impaired to drive the vehicle.

After he provided multiple false identities, the Sheriff’s Office said Lopez-Vela was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on driving under the influence, felony interference with law enforcement, aggravated false impersonation, transporting an open container of liquor, driving with a suspended license and improper driving on a laned roadway.

Later, officials said they were finally able to identify the suspect as Lopez-Vela and it was discovered that he had a felony warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and an immigration felony deportation violation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Michael Jenkins
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Local veterans named to Moran’s Service Academy Selection Board
FILE
Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU continues to improve national rankings, coming in 56th in 2022
FILE
Manhattan man sent to hospital after group tackled, beat him