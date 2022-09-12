Topeka man booked into jail for DUI, found to have warrant for child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After refusing to give his name to officials, a Topeka man was booked into jail for a DUI, then it was found he was wanted on a felony warrant for child sex crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Sept. 12, officials arrested Hugo Enrique Lopez-Vela, 41, of Topeka, after an early morning traffic stop on Sunday.

Officials said that just after 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, a Drug Recognition Expert deputy pulled over a green 1998 Honda Civic in the 1400 block of SW Topeka Blvd. which had failed to maintain its lane of traffic.

During the investigation, the expert said they found the driver, later found to be Lopez-Vela, had been too impaired to drive the vehicle.

After he provided multiple false identities, the Sheriff’s Office said Lopez-Vela was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on driving under the influence, felony interference with law enforcement, aggravated false impersonation, transporting an open container of liquor, driving with a suspended license and improper driving on a laned roadway.

Later, officials said they were finally able to identify the suspect as Lopez-Vela and it was discovered that he had a felony warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and an immigration felony deportation violation.

The incident remains under investigation.

