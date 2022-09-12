Silver Alert issued for Topeka woman

Silver Alert issued for Teresa Alvarodo
Silver Alert issued for Teresa Alvarodo(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 75-year-old Teresa Alvarodo, who suffers from dimentia and other significant health issues.

Ms. Alvarodo was last seen in the 1200 block of SE Lawrence at around 8:00 p.m. She is described as a Hispanic female around 4′2″ tall, 130 lbs, with long brown/gray hair in a ponytail, wearing a cream colored poncho with small square design, and a black skirt.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-368-9200 or email tellpd@topeka.org.

