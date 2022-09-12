Silver Alert canceled after Topeka woman found, family called

Teresa Alvarodo
Teresa Alvarodo(Shawn Wheat | TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka woman who was the subject of the most recent Silver Alert has been found and is being looked over by medical personnel as her family comes to get her.

The Topeka Police Department says around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, dispatch received a call from an alert citizen that they had seen a woman who fit the description of the subject of Sunday night’s Silver Alert.

Officers said they then responded to 2400 SE Monroe and found Teresa Alvarado and contacted medical services to check on her since she had been exposed to the elements overnight.

Alvarado, who is 75 and suffers from dementia, along with other significant health issues, was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Sunday when she was last seen in the 1200 block of SE Lawrence.

TPD noted that Alvarado’s family members have been called and they are on the way to pick her up.

Officers also said they would like to thank the community for their help in finding Alvarado.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Michael Jenkins
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Judge Turner (left) Judge Wright (center) Judge Watson (right)
Shawnee Co. welcomes new judge as 2 to be sworn in, another to be chosen
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (submitted photo)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trumpeter, wife to grace McCain stage
FILE
Family with generational ties to K-State named Family of the Year
FILE
Kansas among half of states with least amount of credit card debt