Silver Alert canceled after Topeka woman found, family called

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka woman who was the subject of the most recent Silver Alert has been found and is being looked over by medical personnel as her family comes to get her.

The Topeka Police Department says around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, dispatch received a call from an alert citizen that they had seen a woman who fit the description of the subject of Sunday night’s Silver Alert.

Officers said they then responded to 2400 SE Monroe and found Teresa Alvarado and contacted medical services to check on her since she had been exposed to the elements overnight.

Alvarado, who is 75 and suffers from dementia, along with other significant health issues, was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Sunday when she was last seen in the 1200 block of SE Lawrence.

TPD noted that Alvarado’s family members have been called and they are on the way to pick her up.

Officers also said they would like to thank the community for their help in finding Alvarado.

