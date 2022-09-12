Shawnee Co. welcomes new judge as 2 to be sworn in, another to be chosen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has welcomed a new judge as two others are set to be sworn in and another is set to be chosen in September.

Shawnee County District Court staff indicate that at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Brett Watson will be sworn in as the new Division 14 judge to replace Judge David Debenham - who retired on June 14.

Staff noted that the investiture took place in Judge Jason Geier’s courtroom presided over by Chief Judge Steven R. Ebberts and was attended by the judges of the Third Judicial District en bank, as well as Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert and Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson.

District Court members indicated that both Luckert and Wilson served as judges as well as Chief Judge for the Third Judicial District before they ascended to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Staff also said that Maban Wright will be sworn in at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and District Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Turner will be sworn in at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Court noted that Wright will begin her duties as the new Division 13 judge on Monday, Sept. 19, while Turner will begin his duties in the newly created District Magistrate Judge M1.

Staff indicated that the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Friday morning, Sept. 23, to choose a nominee to fill the District Magistrate Judge M2 position.

The Court said the two new District Magistrate Judge positions were created by the Kansas Legislature during the 2022 session.

