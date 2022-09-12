Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trumpeter, wife to grace McCain stage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trumpeter Herb Alpert and his Grammy-winning wife Lani Hall will grace the McCain Auditorium Stage in September.

Kansas State University says the 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series will continue with a full slate of shows in September - including Grammy-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trumpeter Herb Alpert and his wife, Lani Hall. This concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir.

The New York Times has described Alpert and Hall’s performances as “happy music made by happy people.”

K-State noted that Alpert boasts 15 gold albums and more than 72 million records sold. It said Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled his sound into the pop music limelight, and at one point even outsold the Beatles 2 to 1.

The University also indicated that Alpert guided A&M Records - with partner Jerry Moss - from a Hollywood garage operation into one of the most successful independent record labels in music history. Stars included Janet Jackson, Quincy Jones, Sergio Mendes & Brasil ‘66, Stan Getz, Cat Stevens, Supertramp, The Carpenters, Carole King, Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton, The Police and scores more.

K-State said Hall was the lead singer of Sergio Mendes’ group, Brasil ‘66, and wrote the English lyrics of the band’s Brazilian songs. She won a Grammy for producing Alpert’s “Steppin’ Out” album and another for Best Latin Pop Performance on her “Es Fácil Amar” album.

In 1966, the University noted that A&M Records signed Brasil ‘66 where Hall met her future husband and music legend, Alpert. The couple married in 1973.

Tickets to the September 14 show are available online by clicking HERE. Tickets are also available at the Ticket Office in the newly expanded McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Those aged 17 and under get 50% off the general price of admission.

