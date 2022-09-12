RCPD looks for information on weekend theft, criminal damage cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for information on multiple thefts and an open investigation involving a brick thrown through a woman’s window.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, officers were called to the 400 block of N 4th St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they said Strasser Landing LLC and a 21-year-old woman reported that an unknown man had thrown a brick through the woman’s apartment window, costing her about $1,000.

Then, around noon on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers said they were called to the 1200 block of N 10th St. with reports of theft.

When officers arrived at this location, they said Byrx Renovations reported that construction and painting tools had been stolen from a work site, costing the business about $1,630.

Lastly, around 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 500 block of Osage St. with reports of another theft.

When officers arrived here, they said a 19-year-old man reported his Trek Marlin bicycle had been stolen, costing him about $670.

Anyone with information about the crimes should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.