One hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash Monday morning in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in downtown Topeka.

The crash was occurred around 10 a.m. Monday at S.W. 6th and Topeka Boulevard.

A GMC Acadia sport utility vehicle and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided at the intersection.

The Acadia came to rest facing southwest while the Chevrolet pickup truck came to rest facing northwest, with both vehicles in the center of the intersection.

Police at the scene said one person was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Traffic was diverted around the crash site while crews responded to the scene.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

