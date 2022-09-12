Monday forecast: Coolest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Watch for areas of patchy fog this morning mainly in low lying areas. Expect a dry week ahead with a comfortable day today and warm conditions starting tomorrow. There is a very low chance of rain once we get toward the weekend.

Taking Action:

As temperatures start to heat back up around 90° starting tomorrow, make sure you’re staying hydrated. The good news is the humidity will remain tolerable (low) so heat indices won’t be much of an issue.

The rain chance Saturday is very low. This is still 6 days away so don’t be too concerned about it now if you have outdoor plans but keep checking back throughout the week for updates.



An overall quiet week ahead with minimal impacts or major frontal systems moving through. This means steady temperatures once we get into tomorrow through the weekend with mainly dry conditions.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 59 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Highs remains in the upper 80s-low 90s the rest of the week with a few mid 90s possible out toward north-central Kansas. You’ll notice the ‘breezy’ conditions in the 8 day meaning gusts are expected to be around 20-25 mph. If there are indications gusts could be closer to 30 mph or greater the wording will be changed to ‘windy’.

While rain could start as early as Friday night and could continue through Saturday night, the highest chance is Saturday IF there’s going to be any rain at all for the next 8 days. Models differ on whether a strong cold front will push through next Wednesday (the 21st) or not otherwise it remains warm with highs at least in the upper 80s with most spots in the 90s for much of the next 8-10 days.

