Manhattan man sent to hospital after group tackled, beat him

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to the hospital after a group of men tackled and beat him early Sunday morning.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the intersection of N 10th and Thurston St. with reports of a battery.

When officers arrived, they said a 23-year-old man reported that three or four unknown male suspects had tackled him and punched him.

RCPD noted that the victim was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of cuts on his face and scrapes elsewhere.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

