KU’s Bryant nabs Big 12 DPOW

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Back-to-back weeks Kansas football has a Defensive Player of the Week.

This time, it’s Cornerback Cobee Bryant who sealed the game with a pick-six in overtime which marked the Jayhawks first ever win in Morgantown.

Bryant’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor marks the second-straight for Kansas, after Lonnie Phelps was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on September 5. This marks the first time in program history that Kansas has won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks.

The touchdown was Bryant’s second of the season, after returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the season opener against Tennessee Tech. Bryant also added four tackles and a pass breakup in the Jayhawks’ win.

