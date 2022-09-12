KU continues to improve national rankings, coming in 56th in 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas continues to improve its national rankings, coming in 56th in 2022.

The University of Kansas says on Monday, Sept. 12, that it improved two spots ranking 56th among public universities in the newly released U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” rankings.

KU noted that 2022 is the second year it has gone up by two spots in the rankings among public schools. It said it also moved up to the 121st spot among all universities.

“We appreciate that prospective students and their families may look to these rankings, and we always prefer to increase our standing,” said Chancellor Douglas A. Girod. “Still, we remain focused on our own measures of success. We continue to refine those measures through our ongoing university strategic planning and Higher Learning Commission accreditation processes.”

The University also indicated that its School of Nursing ranked 22nd among public schools and 29th among all universities. Its School fo Business ranked 42nd among public universities and the School of Engineering ranked 51st among public universities.

KU said it also ranked 53rd among public schools in the Best Colleges for Veterans rankings, which is also an increase of three spots from 2021. Lastly, it ranked 22nd among public schools in the Best Value rankings.

The University noted that the magazine publishes its Best Colleges each fall. It said the rankings do differ from the graduate school rankings, which are published in the spring. In the most recent edition of graduate school rankings, it said it had 11 graduate programs in the top 10 and 51 programs in the top 50 among public universities.

