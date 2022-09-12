Kingman woman arrested for DUI after meth found during traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kingman woman is behind bars after meth was found in her possession and she was found to be driving under the influence during a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 173rd and U.S. Highway 75 for a violation.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Rachel M. Childers, 37, of Kingman, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on Possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Childers remains behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.