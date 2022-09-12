Kingman woman arrested for DUI after meth found during traffic stop

Rachel Childers
Rachel Childers(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kingman woman is behind bars after meth was found in her possession and she was found to be driving under the influence during a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 173rd and U.S. Highway 75 for a violation.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Rachel M. Childers, 37, of Kingman, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on Possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Childers remains behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Michael Jenkins
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
Colorado pair arrested after fight at Manhattan bar
Joseph Grant, James Huske
Two behind bars after early-morning vehicle burgalry near Landon Trail
John Albers.
Investigation into police shooting death of Kansas teen closed by federal officials