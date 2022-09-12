Kansas among half of states with least amount of credit card debt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the half of states with the least amount of credit card debt, racking up a total of $9.3 billion.

With inflation pressuring budgets around the nation and raising concerns about a prolonged recession, WalletHub.com the personal finance website, consumers are once again adding new credit card debt by the billions. The Credit Card Debt Study released on Monday, Sept. 12, indicates that $67.1 billion in debt was racked up in the second quarter.

WalletHub indicated that the figure is an all-time high for credit card debt added during the second quarter of a year, and now it projects that consumers will add a total of $110 billion in debt by the end of the year.

The personal finance website noted that the increase in debt in the second quarter of 2022 was about 3.5 times larger than the post-Great Recession average for the second quarter of a year. It said outstanding credit card debt increased by about 6% during the quarter as well and that since the end of the Great Recession, consumer performance has regressed on a year-over-year basis in 6 of every 10 quarters.

WalletHub also said that at 1.97% for the quarter, the credit card charge-off rate was 8.24% higher than in the previous quarter.

Nationally, the report indicated that the average household’s credit card balance is $8,942 - which is $2,995 below the projected breaking point for household finances.

However, the rise in debt is not uniform across the country, as some areas have larger payment problems than others. With that in mind, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states based on how much residents owe companies - specifically, how those balances changed in the second quarter.

Keeping in mind that the lower the rank, the lower the debt, Kansas ranked 31st in the nation with a household credit card debt of $7,553, a household credit card debt increase of $516, a total credit card debt of $9.3 billion and a total credit card debt increase of $589 million.

The report indicates that the only border state with less debt than the Sunflower State is Nebraska, which ranked 38th overall with a household credit card debt of $6,956, a household credit card debt increase of $475, a total credit card debt of $5.7 billion and a total credit card debt increase of $364.1 million.

Oklahoma still ranked among the half of states with the lowest amount of debt with an overall rank of 27, a household credit card debt of $8,136, a household credit card debt increase of $556, a total credit card debt of $13.1 billion and a total credit card debt increase of $829.8 million.

On the other side of the spectrum, Missouri ranked 20th overall with a household credit card debt of $7,402, a household credit card debt increase of $505, a total credit card debt of $19.5 billion and a total credit card debt increase of $1.2 billion.

Lastly, Colorado ranked 18th overall with a household credit card debt of $8,906, a household credit card debt increase of $608, a total credit card debt of $20.6 billion and a total credit card debt increase of $1.3 billion.

The study found the states with the largest credit card debt are as follows:

California - $120.8 billion owed Texas - $93.2 billion owed Florida - $73.1 billion owed New York - $66 billion owed Illinois - $41.6 billion owed

The study found the states with the least amount of credit card debt are as follows:

Vermont - $2 billion owed Wyoming - $2 billion owed North Dakota - $2.4 billion owed South Dakota - $2.6 billion owed Alaska - $3.1 billion owed

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.