K-State’s Phillip Brooks earns Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Phillip Brooks’ name has been etched into the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week before, and he’s done it again.

The honor comes on the heels of Brooks’ 76-yard punt return touchdown in K-State’s 40-12 victory over Missouri on Saturday, the fourth punt-return score of his career. He was first honored following the Kansas game in 2020 after returning two punts for touchdowns.

Brooks now ranks first in school history with a career punt-return average of 17.7 yards, while the four punt-return touchdowns in his career rank second in K-State history. Both of those figures lead the nation among active FBS players. He also ranks eighth in school history with 549 career punt-return yards.

A wide receiver who has started 18 games in his career, Brooks also crossed the 1,000-yard threshold in career receiving yards against the Tigers, a mark that now stands at 1,008 as he became the 34th player in school history to accomplish the feat. Brooks is also one of 33 players in K-State history with at least 2,000 career all-purpose yards, entering this week’s game with 2,160 yards.

