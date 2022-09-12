K-State’s Phillip Brooks earns Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors

Kansas State's Phillip Brooks named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
Kansas State's Phillip Brooks named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Phillip Brooks’ name has been etched into the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week before, and he’s done it again.

The honor comes on the heels of Brooks’ 76-yard punt return touchdown in K-State’s 40-12 victory over Missouri on Saturday, the fourth punt-return score of his career. He was first honored following the Kansas game in 2020 after returning two punts for touchdowns.

Brooks now ranks first in school history with a career punt-return average of 17.7 yards, while the four punt-return touchdowns in his career rank second in K-State history. Both of those figures lead the nation among active FBS players. He also ranks eighth in school history with 549 career punt-return yards.

A wide receiver who has started 18 games in his career, Brooks also crossed the 1,000-yard threshold in career receiving yards against the Tigers, a mark that now stands at 1,008 as he became the 34th player in school history to accomplish the feat. Brooks is also one of 33 players in K-State history with at least 2,000 career all-purpose yards, entering this week’s game with 2,160 yards.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Michael Jenkins
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Ichabods LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week
Washburn LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week
Kansas' Cobee Bryant named Big 12 DPOW
KU’s Bryant nabs Big 12 DPOW
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Chiefs’ offense explodes, taking down Cardinals 44-21 in season opener
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs' fans excited during the first...
Chiefs hoping to keep September success rolling in season-opener