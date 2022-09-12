Investigation into police shooting death of Kansas teen closed by federal officials

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - The investigation into the death of an Overland Park 17-year-old following a police shooting has been closed by federal officials as they found they could not prove all elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Department of Justice says on Friday, Sept. 9, it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against an Overland Park Police officer who fatally shot John Albers. Officials met privately with members of the Albers family to notify them of the decision.

The Department indicated that it conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting and evidence showed that on the evening of Jan. 20, 2018, Albers, a 17-year-old high school student, posted videos to social media which indicated he may cause himself harm. Two concerned friends then called 911 to help him and dispatchers notified OPPD officers that a teen was threatening to stab himself. The two officers then drove to Albers’ home to check on him.

When they arrived, evidence shows the two responding OPPD officers approached the home and then decided one of them should get a phone from a police car so they could call the home and see if anyone would answer. One officer stayed in the years while the other walked toward the car for the phone. The first officer walked through the yard and positioned himself near the garage door when it began to open.

The Department noted that when the garage opened, Albers was behind the wheel of a minivan, while he was not yet visible to the officer. Once the garage door was open, Albers started to back the van out of the garage and down the driveway slowly. As the vehicle began to move, however, the first officers stepped towards it and shouted for Albers to stop as he continued slowly in reverse. The officer backed up, but did not initially move out of the vehicle’s path, and again called for Albers to stop without verbally identifying himself as a police officer and fired two shots into the van.

The Department said this is when the van briefly paused, then picked up speed, reversed past the officer, and sharply spun around to face the street.

As the minivan passed the officer, the Department indicated that officers called “shots fired.” The van slowly backed towards the home and the officer again was briefly in the path of the ban as it began to reverse, but stepped to the side and the vehicle again passed him. The officer then fired 11 times in less than three seconds. After the second round of shots, the van rolled out of the driveway and into the driveway of a home across the street.

The Department noted that only about 14 seconds had passed from the time Albers began to reverse the minivan out of the garage to the time the officer fired the 13th shot.

The DOJ indicated that while the officer fired 13 shots, Albers was hit six times - including in the head, neck and upper right torso. He died on the scene.

Both on the scene and subsequently, the Department said the officer told law enforcement he had shot Albers because he believed the van was going to run him over. He said first he fired at the vehicle because he thought it was going to hit him as it reversed out of the garage and he fired the second round as the vehicle backed towards him after it sharply turned toward the street.

The DOJ noted that the officer since has voluntarily resigned his position at OPPD and is not currently working as a law enforcement officer.

The Department indicated that the focus of the investigation was to find if federal prosecutors could prove the officer violated any federal criminal laws, focusing on the federal criminal civil rights statute that makes it a crime for a police officer to willfully deprive a person of their rights, including willfully using unreasonable force against a person to do so.

In order to prove that the officer violated the statute, the DOJ said the government would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that not only did the officer use force but was constitutionally unreasonable but that he also did this willfully, which the Supreme Court has interpreted to mean he acted with a bad purpose to disregard the law.

During a civil lawsuit based on this incident, the DOJ noted that a federal district court in Kansas ruled that a reasonable jury could find that the officer involved in the shooting had indeed used unreasonable force when he fired the first two shots at Albers. The federal criminal investigation found no substantial evidence inconsistent with this conclusion.

The Department indicated that it focused largely on whether the officer’s willfulness could be established beyond a reasonable doubt. As this willfulness requirement has been interpreted by the courts, it said it is not sufficient for the government to prove that an officer acted out of fear, mistake, panic, misperception, poor judgment, negligence or gross negligence.

Unlike in the many state jurisdictions that have statutes criminalizing killings committed with lesser mental states, like criminal negligence or recklessness, the DOJ said the federal government has no statute to criminalize a police officer’s use of unreasonable force, if willfulness cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

At this time, the DOJ indicated that there is not enough evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully committed a violation of the federal criminal civil rights statute. Specifically, the evidence does not clear the high bar that the Supreme Court has set for meeting the standard and therefore, the department has closed the investigation.

Department officials said they met with the Albers family and conveyed their deepest condolences for their loss and noted that their decision could not bring charges against the officer but does not alter the fact that his loss was an unnecessary tragedy and should not be read as anything more than a determination that the department cannot prove every element of the federal criminal statute beyond a reasonable doubt, including willfulness.

