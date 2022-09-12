Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd.

Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

Both vehicles came to rest facing south.

US-24 at Perry remained closed as of 7 p.m. Monday night.

No other information has been released.

