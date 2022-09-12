Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry

Two vehicles came to rest facing the same direction along US-24 in Perry after colliding...
Two vehicles came to rest facing the same direction along US-24 in Perry after colliding head-on late Monday afternoon.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd.

Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

Both vehicles came to rest facing south.

US-24 at Perry remained closed as of 7 p.m. Monday night.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Michael Jenkins
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

US News and World Report college rankings
A new strength training program for older adults was in Holton to build up the strength of...
K-State creates a strength training class to improve senior citizens strength
Students walk to and from classes on Washburn University campus.
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
Sunny and warm again this week
Sunny skies continue this week