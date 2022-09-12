Family with generational ties to K-State named Family of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One family with generational ties to Kansas State University dating back to 1946 has been chosen as the 2022 Family of the Year.

Kansas State University says the Virgil Lair family has been chosen as its Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary and will be recognized at the K-State-Tulane football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State noted that the selection of the Family of the Year is part of the university’s 94th annual Family Weekend celebration.

“The Virgil Lair family’s K-State pride dates back three generations, and ever since then, they have been actively pursuing the mission of the K-State family,” said Clarissa Kiefer, Chimes co-director of events. “Each member of this family has left their mark on Kansas State University and they hope to carry on this strong tradition for generations to come.”

According to the family’s application, K-State said after he returned from service in World War II in the Pacific Theater, Virgil Lair, of Piqua, attended the College of Agriculture and Applied Science under the GI Bill of Rights in 1946 and graduated in 1950 with a degree in agronomy.

The University noted that Lair married Mary Alice Smith, who attended another college but was quick to don her knee-high lavender boots in the late 1960s and early 1970s in support of the Wildcats and the new stadium.

Since then, K-State indicated that the Lair family has earned 21 degrees from the university, with graduates from six of the nine colleges and the Graduate School. All four of Virgil and Mary Alice’s children are K-State alumni while 10 of 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

“We always credit our successes to our K-State educations and time spent in Manhattan,” the family’s nominator said. “We carry our pride of K-State highly, and our loyalty is passed on to our children and to our children’s children, and we remain faithful to the purple and white. We are truly proud and mean it when we say, ‘I know a spot that I love full well.’”

K-State said that family members have been active in the Student Governing Association, student organizations, fraternities and sororities, the K-State cheer team, K-State Marching Band and supporting K-State Athletics.

Regardless of the distance and varied interests, the university said one tradition has held steadfast with the entire Lair family - their love of Wildcat Football. The family has been football season ticket holders since 1969 - which are fondly referred to as the “four original chairbacks” and are cherished by the family. Overall, it said the family keeps 17 annual tickets and at every home football game, many family members tailgate and root on the ‘Cats.

“A huge reason why I love football season so much is that I get to see almost all of my cousins, aunts and uncles and college friends at the games and tailgates,” said Regan Wintjen, one of Virgil Lair’s granddaughters and 2018 K-State graduate in human resources and marketing. “K-State tailgates have become a top reason we’ve all stayed so close over the years.”

K-State noted that the following family members will accept the award at the Sept. 18 game:

From Chanute: Mary Alice Lair Mark and Karen Lair Kevan Lair Chris and Kelli Lair Corwin and their children, Caroline and Catherine Mike and Jill Aylward Ali Aylward Nick and Regan Aylward Wintjen Michael Aylward

From Neodesha: Casey and Julie Lair Alex and Valon Lair Jones and their children, Harper and George Garick and Breck Dakin-Lair

From Piqua: Greg and Judy Lair Damian Lair Cesar and Courtney Lair Gonzalez and their children, Cesar, Alexander and Sebastian Matt and Monica Lair Junghans and their children, Lucy and Lair



