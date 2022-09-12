Colorado pair arrested after fight at Manhattan bar

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Colorado was arrested in Manhattan after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department says Kelly and Travis Poland, both 44, both of Colorado, were arrested on Saturday night after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar.

RCPD said officers were called to the bar just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, with reports of a battery. It had been reported that a pair of 44-year-olds, both later identified as the Polands, had punched two other men, ages 21 and 50, while at the bar.

The Polands were booked into the Riley Co. Jail on battery and are no longer behind bars after their bonds of $750 each were posted.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.