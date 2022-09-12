Colorado pair arrested after fight at Manhattan bar

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Colorado was arrested in Manhattan after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department says Kelly and Travis Poland, both 44, both of Colorado, were arrested on Saturday night after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar.

RCPD said officers were called to the bar just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, with reports of a battery. It had been reported that a pair of 44-year-olds, both later identified as the Polands, had punched two other men, ages 21 and 50, while at the bar.

The Polands were booked into the Riley Co. Jail on battery and are no longer behind bars after their bonds of $750 each were posted.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Michael Jenkins
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Rachel Childers
Kingman woman arrested for DUI after meth found during traffic stop
Joseph Grant, James Huske
Two behind bars after early-morning vehicle burgalry near Landon Trail
John Albers.
Investigation into police shooting death of Kansas teen closed by federal officials