Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found that the left front tire of a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix had blown causing the driver, Teresa Ann Fowler, 44, of Augusta, to lose control and hit a barrier wall.

KHP said the collision then caused the vehicle to hit the guard rail on the right.

According to officials, Fowler was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries.

