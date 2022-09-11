White City man arrested after questions about car insurance lead to short chase

Morris County Sheriff's Office, Kansas
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A White City man was arrested after questions about vehicle liability insurance led to a short chase.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on W Mackenzie St. near 4th St. in White City.

Deputies said the driver, Dennis R. Shoff, 44, of White City, had been cited for speeding, however, he was not able to show proof of liability insurance on the vehicle.

After Shoff was questioned about the insurance, deputies said he sped off and led a short chase before again stopping for deputies.

Shoff was then arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on:

  • Unlawful possession of controlled substances
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Battery on a law enforcement officer
  • Flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer
  • No vehicle liability insurance

