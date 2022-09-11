White City man arrested after questions about car insurance lead to short chase

WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A White City man was arrested after questions about vehicle liability insurance led to a short chase.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on W Mackenzie St. near 4th St. in White City.

Deputies said the driver, Dennis R. Shoff, 44, of White City, had been cited for speeding, however, he was not able to show proof of liability insurance on the vehicle.

After Shoff was questioned about the insurance, deputies said he sped off and led a short chase before again stopping for deputies.

Shoff was then arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on:

Unlawful possession of controlled substances

Interference with law enforcement

Disorderly conduct

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer

No vehicle liability insurance

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.