Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Shelby S. Grace, 22, of Mosely, Va., who had been headed west on the interstate when she hit a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Tyler W. Amack, 29, of Leavenworth.

KHP indicated that Grace was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Amack was released from the scene with no apparent injury.

