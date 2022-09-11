Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Shelby S. Grace, 22, of Mosely, Va., who had been headed west on the interstate when she hit a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Tyler W. Amack, 29, of Leavenworth.

KHP indicated that Grace was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Amack was released from the scene with no apparent injury.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From top left to bottom right) Breanna Watson, Preston Patterson, Holly Jo Taylor, Lauren...
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Kansas man dies in UTV collision with bull
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs' fans excited during the first...
Chiefs hoping to keep September success rolling in season-opener
Touch-A-Truck making an impact
Touch-A-Truck making an impact
Wildcats RB Deuce Vaughn
K-State blows out Mizzou at home, 40-12
No. 2 Washburn takes down No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney, 3-2
No. 2 Washburn narrowly escapes No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney in five sets