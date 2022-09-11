TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.

When officials arrived, they said the suspect, later identified as Michael Jenkins, 38, of Topeka, was indeed armed with a “couple of” machetes.

TPD noted that Jenkins was arrested for the incident after officers were forced to deploy a taser.

Jenkins was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, however, staff at the jail told 13 NEWS that Jenkins is uncooperative so they have been unable to process him yet.

