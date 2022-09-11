Sunday night forecast: Warm and dry weather pattern builds back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight will be chilly again with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. You may need a light jacket Monday morning but we will be in the mid 80s by the afternoon. Monday night will also be comfortable in the mid 50s before warming to near 90º already on Tuesday. South winds through the week will lift temperatures to the 90s through next weekend with just a small chance for rain showers next Saturday.

Taking Action:

Tomorrow is warmer but still near average in the mid 80s. Overall a good day to enjoy weather-wise. The heat returns with near 90º on Tuesday through Friday. Good news is that humidity will be low.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. Winds WNW around 5 mph.

Monday: Generally sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday is our next “nicest day of the week” with highs in the mid 80s with sunny skies, light winds and low humidity. The rest of the days this week will be hot in the low 90s despite holding humidity low through next weekend. Winds also become breezy by Wednesday being from the south at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph. South winds will remain breezy through Friday. The recent rainfall does help, but with the upcoming hot and dry weather pattern some areas may be dealing with elevated fire risk late this week, especially with stronger winds.

Looking to next Saturday, there is a low chance for isolated rain showers. This is not the bets looking rain chance but it is the only one we see coming our way in the next week if not longer. To see how dry it is, check out the latest drought monitor for Kansas. This map was updated Thursday, September 8 and will be updated again on September 15.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

