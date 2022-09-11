Sunday forecast: Fall on my mind

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rainfall yesterday was great around the area with most spots picking up between 0.25″ and 0.75″. The rain has ended and the skies have cleared this morning. Today will be fantastic with temperatures in the mid 70s for highs this afternoon. Winds light from the north around 5 to 10 mph. We gradually warm this week and we continue on with our trend of warm and dry through Friday.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today and even tomorrow as these will be our nicest days this week. The heat returns with near 90º on Tuesday through Friday. Good news is that humidity will be low.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds N around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. Winds WNW around 5 mph.

Monday: Generally sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Do what you can do enjoy some time outdoors Sunday and Monday because the warm weather returns by Tuesday. South winds will be light on Tuesday with temperatures already near 90º then under sunny skies. South winds become stronger Wednesday and will push temperatures into the low 90s. Winds slow a little on Thursday but temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Friday. The good news is that like last week our humidity will be lower and therefore our overnight temperatures will still be comfortable in the low 60s and some upper 50s.

Saturday is another game-packed day and once again we could be dealing with some rain showers then too. Right now the chance is pretty low with maybe a few passing showers next Saturday. Certainly not the widespread rainfall Kansas needs. Despite the chance, next weekend still looks to be above normal with temperatures in the upper 80s.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

