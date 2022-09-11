No injuries reported after rain contributes to SUV-pickup crash

Crews clear the scene of a collision on N 650 and E 1250 Roads in Douglas Co. on Sept. 10, 2022.
Crews clear the scene of a collision on N 650 and E 1250 Roads in Douglas Co. on Sept. 10, 2022.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after the rain was a factor in a crash between an SUV and a pickup on Saturday.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of N 650 and E 1250 Rd. with reports of an accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found the rainy conditions had been a factor causing a collision between an SUV and a pickup truck.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that everyone involved in the incident was assessed and cleared by medics at the scene. They said all adults were wearing seatbelts and all children had appropriate safety restraints.

The Sheriff’s Office also urged drivers to exercise caution while driving in the rainy weather.

