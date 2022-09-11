No. 2 Washburn narrowly escapes No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney in five sets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods and Lopers both came into the contest undefeated and Washburn stays perfect, moving to 10-0 on the season.

The Ichabods dropped the first two sets but stormed back in the last three sets. Jalyn Stevenson led the ‘Bods with 15 kills, while Corinna McMullen led Washburn with 26 assists.

Austin Broadie and Halle Meister led the way in the blocks department for the Ichabods, Broadie had nine and Meister had eight.

Washburn will hit the court Tuesday on the road against Emporia State at six p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.