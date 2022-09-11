New program to help families teach students to read before kindergarten

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new reading comprehension program is set to help Kansas families teach their PreK students how to read before kindergarten.

Waterford.org, a pre-K education nonprofit with a mission to achieve universal literacy, says fresh reports from the National Center for Education Statistics have locked in on a decline in reading performance among the nation’s 9-year-olds.

When looking at student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic, NCES found that average reading scores in 2022 for those students dropped about five points - the largest average score decline since 1990.

However, Waterford said the good news for Kansas families is that a new generous donation will give them the chance to start literacy comprehension early to offset that trend.

Waterford noted that the TED organization donated funds to the nonprofit to bring its research-based, third-party validated Waterford Upstart program to the Sunflower State. It said the program will offer families the choice to prepare their children for kindergarten at home for free.

Waterford indicated that children will learn the basics of reading using the program for 15 minutes per day, five days a week. On average, it said graduates of the program enter kindergarten at a nearly first-grade reading level.

Waterford also said that the program has a math and science component that families can also take advantage of. It said the recent research also indicated a decline in math performance.

“When children begin school on par with their peers, they have better outcomes in school,” Waterford.org national spokesperson Kim Fischer said.

Done at home and online, Waterford said Upstart equips caregivers with the tools to become the first and most influential teacher their child will have. It said those tools include a computer that they will get to keep at the end of the program.

If a home needs internet access, Waterford said it will also provide that. It said all participants will receive support through a coach who offers tips that help them continue to engage with their child offline.

Waterford noted that there is never a financial cost to families for any of those tools and supports due to the philanthropic funding of the TED organization.

Across the U.S., Waterford said about 2.2 million 4-year-olds have no access to publicly funded early education, and more than half those children come from communities with no early education options at all.

Waterford said it is one of eight nonprofit organizations in the world distinguished as a 2019 TED Audacious Project. It said the designation tasked it to reach more 4-year-olds who lack access to PreK education.

“There are barriers to early education in communities across Kansas. We want to help fill those gaps with this at-home program so children can walk into their first day of kindergarten confident and ready to learn,” Fischer said.

Waterford said registration for Upstart is open for children who plan to enter kindergarten in the fall of 2023. It said the limited spots are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register for the program, click HERE.

